ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wibqam.com

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
wibqam.com

Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
BRAZIL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
wibqam.com

Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash

ST. BERNICE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County. Officials with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 6:30 pm near Jonestown Rd. and CR 200 W.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery

ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
ROBINSON, IL
wibqam.com

Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
FARMERSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wibqam.com

Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns

VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
VINCENNES, IN
wibqam.com

Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with a blood-stained chest.
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wibqam.com

It’s time to Clear The Shelters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year....
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy