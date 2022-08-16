Read full article on original website
Columbo Fan
4d ago
Good for him, that’s great thinking!!! SAWS needs a person like him in their organization, they need to think out of the box just like he did.God bless him 🙏
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are lifting a shelter-in-place at Ingram Park Mall and preparing to leave the scene after determining a suspect they spent at least two hours searching for wasn't inside. Deputies tell KENS 5 they obtained surveillance video showing the suspect escaping before it could...
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.
'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter
SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
21 anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening soon, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond. From promising new ideas to a gaggle of Austin imports, here are the most anticipated spots coming soon.
tpr.org
Fronteras: 'The barrio and beyond' — Jaime’s Place bar becomes cornerstone of San Antonio’s historic West Side
An outdoor view of Jaime's Place located on W. Commerce in San Antonio. Owner Jaime Macias opened the bar during the pandmeic and has been a community gathering space since. San Antonio’s near West Side has blossomed in recent years with efforts aimed to conserve and highlight the historic area’s unique culture.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
50 pound 'Getaway' tortoise discovered in San Antonio's Hardberger Park
We now know how the tortoise ended up at the park.
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?
SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
Kerbey Lane opens location in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio. Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
