1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
wbrz.com
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
brproud.com
Saturday night shooting on Scenic Highway, one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting from Saturday night on Scenic Highway. According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway. Officers say at least one person was shot, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
LSU police investigate attempted armed robbery and shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that took place on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive. According to police, the attempted armed robbery happened overnight. During the altercation, police say the victim was shot. That...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
theadvocate.com
After a fatal hit-and-run, Southern could build a 'skywalk' near dangerous intersection
After the hit-and-run death of Southern University student Q'Ryon Williams last year, members of Southern's board of supervisors are working with the state to create safer passage for students at the intersection where Williams was killed — including a potential overhead pedestrian bridge. While crossing the Scenic Highway and...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
brproud.com
27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment...
wbrz.com
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a reported armed robbery outside an LSU dorm overnight. LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight. Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and...
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
Lafayette Police investigates shots fired at a gas station
Police officials received a call around midnight regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Rd.
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
