ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Families at West Seattle apartment complex displaced after water main break

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iWI1_0hISEmhM00

SEATTLE — Six units at a West Seattle apartment complex were evacuated and families displaced after a water main break on Monday evening.

Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street to get the water main break under control.

Crews turned off the water to stop the stream, which made its way into some apartments.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene and saw water shooting in the air.

The water main break caused service to be disrupted for an estimated 2,000 people in the area.

KIRO 7 was able to speak to resident Jame Cassell about what happened. He said, “They said a big water pipe busted and shot water everywhere and flooded out these apartments. We’re not so bad, but all the carpet and the base of my bed is wet.”

Other residents whom KIRO 7 later spoke to said they had very little time to escape a deluge of water.

“It was really scary because we didn’t know what to do at the moment,” one young man told KIRO 7.

“Everyone was panicking,” another person said.

Other residents told KIRO 7 that the water was unrelenting.

“The water happened to hit right where the TV is and through the holes and my Xbox. Basically all the electronics just by the window,” resident Bill said.

“So much dirty stuff started coming into our house, onto our couch. It was just nasty,” a resident said.

“It’s just kinda crazy, because that’s something you don’t expect to happen or come home to,” Kendal Kimbale said.

While one person said everything is a total loss, no one was hurt.

“Material things can be replaced, but everyone made it out safe. So that’s all that’s important,” Kimbale said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the city of Seattle said that water was restored to most of the people impacted by the water main break. However, utility officials did inform people that their water might be initially discolored but to run it for a few minutes to make sure it was clear.

Crews are working to determine what caused the break and the extent of the damage to apartments in the area.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sound Transit details light rail construction delays

Sound Transit’s light rail extension between Seattle and Bellevue will open at least a year late. The agency this week also revealed months of construction delays in new lines to Lynnwood and Federal Way. The biggest problem is on East Link, where 14 miles of tracks were supposed to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Water Pipe#Seattle Public Utilities
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say

KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy