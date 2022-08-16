Families at West Seattle apartment complex displaced after water main break

SEATTLE — Six units at a West Seattle apartment complex were evacuated and families displaced after a water main break on Monday evening.

Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street to get the water main break under control.

Crews turned off the water to stop the stream, which made its way into some apartments.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene and saw water shooting in the air.

The water main break caused service to be disrupted for an estimated 2,000 people in the area.

KIRO 7 was able to speak to resident Jame Cassell about what happened. He said, “They said a big water pipe busted and shot water everywhere and flooded out these apartments. We’re not so bad, but all the carpet and the base of my bed is wet.”

Other residents whom KIRO 7 later spoke to said they had very little time to escape a deluge of water.

“It was really scary because we didn’t know what to do at the moment,” one young man told KIRO 7.

“Everyone was panicking,” another person said.

Other residents told KIRO 7 that the water was unrelenting.

“The water happened to hit right where the TV is and through the holes and my Xbox. Basically all the electronics just by the window,” resident Bill said.

“So much dirty stuff started coming into our house, onto our couch. It was just nasty,” a resident said.

“It’s just kinda crazy, because that’s something you don’t expect to happen or come home to,” Kendal Kimbale said.

While one person said everything is a total loss, no one was hurt.

“Material things can be replaced, but everyone made it out safe. So that’s all that’s important,” Kimbale said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the city of Seattle said that water was restored to most of the people impacted by the water main break. However, utility officials did inform people that their water might be initially discolored but to run it for a few minutes to make sure it was clear.

Crews are working to determine what caused the break and the extent of the damage to apartments in the area.

