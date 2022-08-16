Read full article on original website
REVIEW: 'House of the Dragon' is spectacular in every sense of the word
The highly anticipated new HBO series "House of the Dragon" is set to premiere on Aug. 21.
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
Simon Pegg on leaving comedy behind (for now) with The Undeclared War
War, what is it good for? Elaine Benes may think that’s an actual quote from Leo Tolstoy, but Edwin Starr’s protest anthem against the Vietnam War is just as good of a question to ask in 2022 as it was in 1970. Yet instead of guns and bombs, wars nowadays are fought by 1s and 0s as cyberattacks and sophisticated computer technology are now the weapons of choice between warring nations.
‘She-Hulk’ Fans Believe 1 Fantastic Four Member Will Appear in the Marvel Series
Will the Fantastic Four arrive in the MCU sooner than expected? Some fans theorize that one member of the superhero team will appear in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'
Netflix’s multiverse fantasy Look Both Ways has the exact wrong message for the moment
If nothing else, the new Netflix production Look Both Ways gives the Groundhog Day formula a much-needed break. For a while, a Groundhog-like time-loop scenario was the go-to device for applying a light sense of the fantastical to stories about choices, fate, and relationships. There seemed to be at least one time-loop movie for each streaming service: Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Boss Level, Naked, and so on. Look Both Ways instead borrows from 1987’s Blind Chance, a Krzysztof Kieślowski movie where a young man catching or missing a train creates parallel timelines with very different lives. (It was reenvisioned in America as the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle Sliding Doors.) The branching incident for Look Both Ways isn’t a train, though: It’s the outcome of a graduation-season hookup between college friends Natalie (Lili Reinhart) and Gabe (Danny Ramirez).
Virginia Patton Dies: Last ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Adult Cast Member Was 97
Virginia Patton, who played George Bailey’s sister-in-law in the holiday staple It’s A Wonderful Life, died in an assisted living facilty on Aug. 18. She was 97. Patton was Ruth Dakin Bailey in the 1946 film, married to war hero Harry Bailey. Her most prominent scene was at the Bedford Falls train station, when she meets George and Uncle Billy for the first time. Virginia Ann Patton was born in Cleveland on June 25, 1925. Raised in Portland, Oregon, she went to Los Angeles after high school graduation to pursue an acting career. She signed with Warner Bros. and made her movie debut in...
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
Surprise! Netflix just released another episode of The Sandman
Oh, you thought that was all? The 10 episodes of The Sandman that premiered on Netflix earlier this month cover the first two volumes of the comic created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. But as readers of the comic know, there's a lot more where that came from. The original run of The Sandman comic covers 10 volumes, not to mention the various spin-offs and prequels/sequels that have come in the years since.
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO
The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs
Xbox’s upcoming first-person shooter High On Life just got pushed further back into the holiday season. The comedic title from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games is being delayed about six weeks as reported via the game’s official Twitter page. The game originally was set for a November launch,...
She-Hulk was inspired by Olympian Misty Copeland
The character of She-Hulk may originally come from the pages of comic books, but for the new Marvel series, the creative team looked to inspirational women from the real world to bring the MCU character to life. Most notably, esteemed Olympian Misty Copeland was part of the influence for the look of the new Marvel hero.
Spin Me Round review: a forgettable vacation comedy
For better or worse, Spin Me Round is a worthy addition to writer-director Jeff Baena’s growing filmography. The Alison Brie-led comedy has a lot in common with several of Baena’s past efforts. Like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, the film is a desert-dry farce about miscommunication and confusion. In certain moments, it even feels like Baena’s most precise examination of the strange places that romantic yearning can take a person. As was the case with Horse Girl, The Little Hours, and Joshy, too, Baena’s latest effort also boasts an impressive cast of capable, charming performers, including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen.
House of the Dragon is coming to HBO. So is the Netflix Chill.
It’s just like old times at HBO — plenty of scheming, betrayal, blood-letting. Oh! And they have that on screen too: House of the Dragon, better known as The Sequel to Game of Thrones That’s Really a Prequel But Whatever It Is, It’d Better Work, debuts this Sunday. I’ve seen the first episode and, without breaking any embargoes, I can tell you that it features at least one dragon.
Sydney Sweeney Still Finds Herself Asking, ‘Is This Real?’
Double nominee Sydney Sweeney had no clue which “Euphoria” scene of hers she’d want to play at the Emmys after they announce her name in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, but for her “The White Lotus” clip she joked, “I always love the ‘Well, maybe grandpa was a power bottom’ line.” Hopping on a Zoom with IndieWire, the good-humored actress revealed that in the video she shared of her in tears, celebrating Emmy nominations morning on a phone call with her mother, she did not actually know that she’d also made the cut for Outstanding Supporting Actress...
Bad Sisters review: Blood is thicker than murder in Apple TV+’s smart comic thriller
Apple TV+’s dark comedy thriller Bad Sisters doesn’t shy away from showing all the ways that a toxic person can not only ruin other people’s lives, but do so without ever even breaking the law. The new series, which comes from co-creators Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, follows one truly despicable man (played with sneering confidence by Claes Bang) as he continuously poisons the lives of those around him and, in doing so, forces his four sisters-in-law to try to put an end to him.
Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser
When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
Predator movies ranked, worst to best
Here’s our list of all the Predator movies ranked so that you know which prey to hunt down first as you progress through the legendary sci-fi horror franchise.
Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon
It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
House of the Dragon and the Targaryen family, explained
House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones, is finally here, and you know what that means: It’s time for a refresher course on the Targaryens — the family that ruled for three centuries over all of Westeros. Thanks to one talented fanartist, we have a gorgeous family tree to help you figure out what’s happening when the show premieres Sunday night.
