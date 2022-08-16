ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Podcaster Sam Harris: There was a ‘conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump’ in 2020

Sam Harris, a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster, defended Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop report just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He admitted the censorship "absolutely" was a "conspiracy" to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, but argued it was justified during an interview on the Triggernometry podcast Wednesday.
Fox News

Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation." TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago.
Fox News

Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
Fox News

Lindsey Graham's Atlanta grand jury testimony in Trump criminal probe delayed for now by appeals court order

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was delivered a small win on Sunday, as a panel of federal appeals court judges temporarily postponed his testimony in Atlanta before a Fulton County special grand jury related to an escalating criminal probe investigating whether former President Donald Trump or his associates broke any state law in their efforts to have the 2020 presidential election results overturned in Georgia.
