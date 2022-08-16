Read full article on original website
Related
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran exclusively told Fox News Digital of the lengths the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil. "Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran stepped up its terror plots abroad,...
Podcaster Sam Harris: There was a ‘conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump’ in 2020
Sam Harris, a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster, defended Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop report just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He admitted the censorship "absolutely" was a "conspiracy" to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, but argued it was justified during an interview on the Triggernometry podcast Wednesday.
Former acting ICE director calls Biden's handling of the border 'almost treasonous'
Former acting ICE director Tom Homan sounded off on President Biden's immigration agenda, arguing that his policies are "inhumane" and "killing people" on Saturday's "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." TOM HOMAN: I'm pissed off every morning I wake up, because we handed this president the most secure border in my lifetime....
Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation." TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no 'chaos' at southern border, accuses GOP of hyping crisis
The Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District claimed Monday that there was no "chaos" at the southern border and accused Republicans of hyping the crisis in order to benefit politically. During a virtual discussion with DemCastUSA, a liberal grassroots media group, Democrat businesswoman Michelle Vallejo...
Fox News
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
Cheney says she spoke with Biden after primary loss: 'We had a very good talk'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed that she spoke with President Biden following her landslide defeat in her Republican primary race last week. "I did hear from President Biden," Cheney said. "We had a very, a very good talk. A talk about the importance of putting the country in front of partisanship."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
WaPo media columnist offers 'prescription' for how to cover 'threats to democracy' in final op-ed
Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan suggested that Donald Trump running for president in 2024 could put democracy at risk in her final op-ed for the paper on Sunday. Sullivan remarked how she was asked about the media's coverage of "threats to democracy" after her retirement was announced. She claimed...
Cheney loss proves it's no longer Democrats v. Republicans, it's 'Democracy' v. 'Fascism': MSNBC guest
Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi recently claimed that the upcoming midterm elections aren’t going to have the Democratic Party facing off against the Republican Party, but "democracy" facing off against "fascism." Amandi made his assessment during the Thursday night episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." MSNBC host Tiffany Cross filled in...
Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.
GOP gov. says Biden, Garland should have anticipated Americans’ response to raid: ‘morons’
Following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for not having a plan to keep the investigation from being seen as purely political. "Clearly, Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying we’re going to take...
Lindsey Graham's Atlanta grand jury testimony in Trump criminal probe delayed for now by appeals court order
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was delivered a small win on Sunday, as a panel of federal appeals court judges temporarily postponed his testimony in Atlanta before a Fulton County special grand jury related to an escalating criminal probe investigating whether former President Donald Trump or his associates broke any state law in their efforts to have the 2020 presidential election results overturned in Georgia.
Dennis Rodman says he received permission to go to Russia to advocate for Brittney Griner's release from jail
NBA legend Dennis Rodman said Saturday he "got permission" to go to Russia to seek the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. The basketball Hall of Famer, who was at a sneaker convention in Washington, D.C., over the weekend,...
NBA・
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1