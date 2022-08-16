Read full article on original website
Los Angeles county health department offering free COVID-19 testing for pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing for pets who may have been exposed to the virus. Los Angeles health officials announced the initiative on Aug. 20, stating that it has recently received funding to conduct the free COVIS-19 testing on pets. "Your pet...
Los Angeles requires youth basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy 'dangerous'
Youth basketball league participants in Los Angeles are still being required to wear masks while they are on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back against "restrictions and mandates," tweeted a picture of a youth basketball game from Saturday which shows participants wearing masks while on the court.
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Chargers pay tribute to wounded police officers during preseason game
The Los Angeles Chargers honored police officers who have been wounded in the line of duty during their preseason game Saturday. The Chargers partnered with The Wounded Blue to honor wounded officers from across the country and the officers in attendance had the opportunity to participate in the team’s festivities before kickoff and at halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
