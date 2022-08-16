ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles requires youth basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy 'dangerous'

Youth basketball league participants in Los Angeles are still being required to wear masks while they are on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back against "restrictions and mandates," tweeted a picture of a youth basketball game from Saturday which shows participants wearing masks while on the court.
Chargers pay tribute to wounded police officers during preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers honored police officers who have been wounded in the line of duty during their preseason game Saturday. The Chargers partnered with The Wounded Blue to honor wounded officers from across the country and the officers in attendance had the opportunity to participate in the team’s festivities before kickoff and at halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
