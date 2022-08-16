Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz described the questions that the affidavit in the FBI's Trump raid may answer Tuesday on "Hannity." DERSHOWITZ: We need to know why, in light of what the attorney general said, that the general principles in the Justice Department are to use less restrictive, less intrusive methods than searches unless necessary. Why was it necessary? Why eight months later? Why after giving subpoenas? Why even wait three days over the weekend after you've gotten the search warrant? These are the questions that the affidavit may very well answer. Look, I believe presumption of innocence for everybody, including Garland. I want to presume he did the right thing. But the affidavit is the central, crucial point.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO