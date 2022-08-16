Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Wanted on Escape Charge in Grundy Co.
A man is wanted in Grundy County for Escape. Oscar Fernandez, 37, of Morris was indicted on the charge of Escape, a class three felony on Wednesday, August 17th. Fernandez was arrested for driving while license revoked by the Morris Police Department in July of 2020. In June of this year, Fernandez pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked, a class four felony. Court records show he has between four and nine prior convictions.
fox32chicago.com
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 16-17
OREGON — On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection with Mulford Road. After further investigation Shkeele Wiggins, 31, of Rockford, was arrested for driving while license suspended. Wiggins was also cited for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wiggins was released on an individual bond with a court date to appear.
Stephenson Co. ATV driver killed in crash
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash. Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Lane around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found the ATV upside down with the driver underneath when […]
WIFR
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
ourquadcities.com
Police seek help to find robbery suspect
Sterling Police seek help from the public to find a robbery suspect. At 8:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar General Store, 1106 W. 4th St., Sterling, for an armed robbery. A suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun then demanded money from the cashier. No one was...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 14-18
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 14 at 12:29 p.m. Elena E. Perez, 30, of DeKalb was arrested for retail theft. She was released on an I-Bond and given a Sept. 23 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 17 at 7:28 p.m. Stephanie A. O’Neill, 33, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and obstructing and transferred.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
WIFR
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
Student at north suburban high school detained after being found with loaded gun
A student at a north suburban school was detained yesterday after being found with a loaded gun. Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School officials about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Police Arrest Two for Retail Theft
The Sterling Police say they made two arrests Tuesday night at 4115 E. Linconlway. Officers say they brought into custody 55-year-old Debbie Rockwell and 28-year-old Kenneth Rockwell, both of Rock Falls. The two were charged with Retail Theft. Debbie Rockwell was charged with two counts of Retail Theft. Both were...
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
nbc15.com
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
