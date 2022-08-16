ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How to vote in the Massachusetts primary election

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts state primary is about three weeks away. The primary will decide who represents the Democratic and Republican parties in key races, like the governorship, attorney general, secretary of state, and state legislature seats.

Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot on Sept. 6:

Massachusetts residents have until Aug. 27 to register to vote in the primary.

Register to vote in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents can vote by mail for any reason. To receive a mail-in ballot, an application is required. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary is 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot online, by mail, email, or fax. To vote in the primary, you must identify which party’s ballot you want to receive in the mail.

Applicants will then receive a ballot by mail. The ballot must reach your local elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day (Sept. 6). Even if the ballot is postmarked on or before that day, if it doesn’t arrive at the elections office in time, it will not be counted.

Mail-in ballots must be delivered through the postal service or dropped off at secure drop boxes, early voting locations, or local elections offices. Voters cannot drop off mail-in ballots on Election Day.

Early voting will be available from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.

MORE: Massachusetts Voter Resources
Comments / 10

Phil Risotto
5d ago

Go to the voting facility with your ID in hand and cast your votes. Why is this being made to be so complicated ?

Reply
9
