WIFR
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 3:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N Perryville Road and Olde Creek Road in Rockford for a auto accident. Three ambulances were needed to transport the injured to local hospitals. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Please avoid the area...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. That’s the only description provided at the moment. A teenager was...
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WIFR
Poplar Grove organization steps-in to fix a backyard sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt. Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd this week
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th “suspicious” fire this year, and the second this week. Crews were called to the 800 block of Fotis Drive shortly before midnight Thursday and found smoke and the remnants of burnt material. The fire had already been put out by occupants before firefighters […]
WIFR
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline
If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
