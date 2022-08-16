ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
BELVIDERE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Cars
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Last day of Winnebago County Fair

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25. The fair will wrap up […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#City Council#City Streets#Atvs#New Rules#Vehicles#Republican
WIFR

Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford

We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
AMBOY, IL
StatelineKids

Backpack and School Supply Giveaways in the Stateline

If you’re in need of free backpacks or school supplies for your kids this year, several Stateline businesses and organizations can help! We’ve put together a list of places offering backpack and school supply giveaways so your kids can start the school year off with everything they need.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy