State Police investigating crash that killed passenger on I-80 near Winnemucca
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Utah woman near Winnemucca earlier this month. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186 (county mile marker 22 in Humboldt County).
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Nevada Department of Wildlife receives nearly 250 life jackets
The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets. “Last year, we...
More than $45 million approved to support Nevada’s Children’s System of Care
On Wednesday, the Nevada Legislative Interim Finance Committee approved more than $45 million in proposals using American Recuse Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Nevada’s Children’s System of Care. Prior to the pandemic, Nevada began designing the Comprehensive Children’s Mental Health Crisis Response Continuum in response to the...
Nevada adds 7,700 jobs in July; Unemployment rate falls to 4.4%
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) July 2022 economic report, Nevada added 7,700 jobs in July. Officials say employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic and is now up 12,200 jobs from February 2020. Employment is up 78,400 since July...
HHS Secretary Visits Nevada
Secretary Becerra met with Nevada Governor Sisolak and local leaders at the Community Health Alliance in Sun Valley where he talked about the impact of the law on prescription drug prices. The roundtable discussions focused on lowering prescription drugs, reproductive rights and youth mental health.
