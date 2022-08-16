Read full article on original website
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
wnky.com
Red Cross teams with up Nashville Preds: urgent donations needed
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When July’s deadly storms flooded Eastern Kentucky, over 400 trained Red Cross disaster workers immediately provided almost 500 residence shelter. They have since helped the Eastern Kentucky community recover. Now, the Red Cross desperately needs help. The Nashville Predators have teamed up, once again,...
wcluradio.com
PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville
PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access. ”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves...
wnky.com
Feel Good Friday – NAACP State Conference
For today’s Feel Good Friday, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to discuss the NAACP State Conference coming back to Bowling Green. For more information, click here.
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
wnky.com
Get ready for class with Big Red Backpack
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is making it a little easier for students to be prepared for the first day of class this year. Introducing the new Big Red Backpack. Students can sign up to have all the books they need for every class put together by the bookstore. They then pick everything up, all at once.
kentuckytoday.com
New distribution center in Franklin adding 100 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – DAS Cos. Inc., a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics, has announced a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment. “Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies when eastbound vehicle travels into westbound lanes of WK Parkway
A Leitchfield man has been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Thursday morning at approximately 8:20, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded to the crash near the 103-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
clayconews.com
wnky.com
New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
Mystery disappearance: Jennifer Wix would have turned 40 this week
A mom and toddler disappeared without a trace nearly two decades ago. This week, the family would have celebrated Jennifer Wix's 40th birthday.
wnky.com
Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match
EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
WBKO
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
