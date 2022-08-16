ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Red Cross teams with up Nashville Preds: urgent donations needed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When July’s deadly storms flooded Eastern Kentucky, over 400 trained Red Cross disaster workers immediately provided almost 500 residence shelter. They have since helped the Eastern Kentucky community recover. Now, the Red Cross desperately needs help. The Nashville Predators have teamed up, once again,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

PHOTO: Glasgow native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville

PHILIPPINE SEA – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Milsten, from Glasgow, Ky., counts target hits during small arms training on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is...
GLASGOW, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access. ”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves...
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Billy Mitchell
wnky.com

Get ready for class with Big Red Backpack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is making it a little easier for students to be prepared for the first day of class this year. Introducing the new Big Red Backpack. Students can sign up to have all the books they need for every class put together by the bookstore. They then pick everything up, all at once.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New distribution center in Franklin adding 100 jobs to Simpson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – DAS Cos. Inc., a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics, has announced a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment. “Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY

LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
FRANKLIN, KY
Bluegrass Live

New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs

A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match

EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

