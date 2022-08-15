Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
2 MLB Fans Banned From Nationals Park For 5 Years
Two MLB fans have been handed a five-year ban from Nationals Park due to words exchanged with Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras on Tuesday night. Contreras said the Spanish-speaking fans made inappropriate comments about his family before getting escorted out of the stadium in the 10th inning. "I'm not going...
Watch: Nationals ban two fans after exchange with Cubs' Willson Contreras
In the top of the 10th inning of the Tuesday evening game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals held at Nationals Park, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras delivered a sacrifice fly to hand the visitors what ultimately became a temporary lead. As Contreras walked back toward the dugout, he appeared to exchange some not-so-pleasant words with two individuals who were sporting Nationals jerseys:
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
The New York Mets will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Mets are entering Philadelphia...
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Wisdom’s double in 11th propels Cubs to 7-5 win over Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Wisdom drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Tuesday night after losing a 4-0 lead. Wisdom led off the inning with a double down the left-field line against Victor Arano (1-1), scoring automatic...
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will end their four-game series with an afternoon matinee Thursday in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. Arizona is on the outside looking in on the playoff […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Franmil Reyes, Cubs look for series win over Nationals
Franmil Reyes looks to continue his solid start as a Cub when Chicago visits the Washington Nationals for the rubber
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Chicago Cubs. Wisdom will take a seat after going hitless on Wednesday. Zach McKinstry will move to third base and bat eighth while Nick Madrigal will return to second base and the leadoff spot. P.J. Higgins will make another start on first and bat seventh.
Kansas sports betting launches Sept. 1
Legalized sports betting is coming to Kansas in time for the NFL season. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the
