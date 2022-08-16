ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9News

CMAS scores released for 2022

DENVER — This week, the Colorado Department of Education released results for the Colorado Measures for Academic Success, known as "CMAS." The state says results showed "strong participation" and improvement over 2021, but there is still "a long way to go." Notably, participation in CMAS improved since last year,...
9News

New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location

SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
WASHINGTON STATE
9News

CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's

CLEVELAND — An E. coli outbreak affecting four states has been tentatively linked to romaine lettuce used on Wendy's sandwiches, the CDC said Friday. The CDC reports 37 people have been infected in the outbreak across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, many with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
9News

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA

