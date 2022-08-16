Read full article on original website
9News
Colorado's #1...for pay disparity; Next with Kyle Clark full show (8/18/22)
Colorado's #1...in having the largest teacher pay gap in the country. - After devastating fires, rebuilding takes time. - How to limit air pollution?
9News
CMAS scores released for 2022
DENVER — This week, the Colorado Department of Education released results for the Colorado Measures for Academic Success, known as "CMAS." The state says results showed "strong participation" and improvement over 2021, but there is still "a long way to go." Notably, participation in CMAS improved since last year,...
9News
Georgia can ban giving food and water to voters in line this November, court rules
ATLANTA — A federal court has will allow a part of Georgia's contested 2021 voting law that bans groups from giving food and bottles of water to voters waiting in line to remain in place this November. The ban was just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens...
9News
New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location
SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
9News
CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's
CLEVELAND — An E. coli outbreak affecting four states has been tentatively linked to romaine lettuce used on Wendy's sandwiches, the CDC said Friday. The CDC reports 37 people have been infected in the outbreak across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, many with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
9News
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
