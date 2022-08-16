HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Much of the area will continue to see a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning, but they will continue to be hit or miss as they move to the east southeast. As the day goes on, the chances will continue to shift more toward the southern and eastern parts of the area while other areas start to see more sunshine return. Later today, parts of Northern Kansas into far Southeast Nebraska may see a few strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main threats. Off to the northeast, a few extra clouds and some spotty showers may continue through the day and right into tonight. High temperatures today will range from the upper 70s up north to the mid and possibly upper 80s to the south and southwest. Overnight, low temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s. Some of the thicker clouds may push farther south later tonight and into tomorrow morning. They will then diminish and clear up as the day goes on Saturday. Otherwise, dry weather should persist on a very nice Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with the warmest temperatures southwest. With mostly clear skies, Saturday night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.

