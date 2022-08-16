ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting

Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting

The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Arrest made in Costilla County shooting

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Greeley man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Costilla County which happened August 13. Following a week-long investigation, a warrant was issued for Rondell W. Brown, 25, was arrested at his home Friday evening. Brown was taken to the...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police end Aurora home standoff when they discover no one was inside

AURORA | Aurora police may have spent hours at a standoff at a north Aurora home despite the suspect, or anyone, not being inside the house during negotiations. The standoff began at about 2 p.m. when police surround a house at Akron Street and East 19th Avenue. Police issued orders for neighbors to leave the area or shelter inside their homes as they negotiated with a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexander Smith.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Jefferson Hs#Jefferson High School
The Denver Gazette

1 cyclist dead after fatal crash with car in Fort Collins

A cyclist has died after colliding with a car in Fort Collins on Saturday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Saturday, Fort Collins Police were notified of an injury collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road, Fort Collins Police announced in a release. The collision involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala which was driven by an adult male, and a gas-powered bicycle ridden by an adult male.
FORT COLLINS, CO
townofmead.org

Mead Police Officers talk down subject on bridge

- On Thursday, August 18, Mead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and mile marker 246, after a call reported a person standing on a bridge. Officers checked both WCR 34 and WCR 38 bridges that are on either side of that mile marker. Officer Palmer, with...
MEAD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street

A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release. According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect

Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested after shooting at Arvada apartment complex

ARVADA, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Arvada. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, a spokesman for Arvada Police (APD) said.
ARVADA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy