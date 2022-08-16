Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days highlighting non-profits
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KSNB Local4
Oregon trail rodeo kicks off in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On First Responders Appreciation Night, Grant Turek found success in the Adams County Fairground stadium, just as he did in high school. That’s when he won the 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Championship. Grant is a central Nebraskan to boot, as he is from St. Paul. Which he said makes the strong first-night extra special.
KSNB Local4
Athletes impress on second day of Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second day of the Oregon Trail Rodeo commenced Saturday with athletes competing in the bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, mutton busting and more. There were contestants from central Nebraska and beyond taking part...
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football ‘trying to turn the culture around’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wins are a motivating factor in sports. Heartland Lutheran football hasn’t experienced a victory since Sept. 18, 2020, an 86-58 win against Lewiston. The Red Hornets didn’t win a game last year and they’re making strides to reverse the tide this season with a...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
Aurora News Register
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
KSNB Local4
Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open.
KSNB Local4
Carmen's Style Shoppe Under New Leadership
Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
foxnebraska.com
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
KSNB Local4
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning. Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days. Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
1011now.com
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
News Channel Nebraska
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
