fortcampbell-courier.com
Working with warheads: Clarksville Base employee recalls ‘thrilling’ journey as Cold War-era weapons handler;
Fort Campbell’s historic Clarksville Base once housed up to a third of the U.S.’s nuclear arsenal during the Cold War, and many of those weapons passed through the hands of Bruce Bullard. Bullard worked as a weapons handler on Clarksville Base 1963-65, moving explosives into a structure used...
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
wnky.com
Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match
EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
wnky.com
Red Cross teams with up Nashville Preds: urgent donations needed
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When July’s deadly storms flooded Eastern Kentucky, over 400 trained Red Cross disaster workers immediately provided almost 500 residence shelter. They have since helped the Eastern Kentucky community recover. Now, the Red Cross desperately needs help. The Nashville Predators have teamed up, once again,...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
wnky.com
Feel Good Friday – NAACP State Conference
For today’s Feel Good Friday, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to discuss the NAACP State Conference coming back to Bowling Green. For more information, click here.
Motorcyclist taken by Life Flight after collision in Clarksville
A motorcyclist had to be taken by Life Flight after a collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Clarksville Friday afternoon
Tennessee Tribune
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Mystery disappearance: Jennifer Wix would have turned 40 this week
A mom and toddler disappeared without a trace nearly two decades ago. This week, the family would have celebrated Jennifer Wix's 40th birthday.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wnky.com
New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
