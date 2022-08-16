ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match

EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Red Cross teams with up Nashville Preds: urgent donations needed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When July’s deadly storms flooded Eastern Kentucky, over 400 trained Red Cross disaster workers immediately provided almost 500 residence shelter. They have since helped the Eastern Kentucky community recover. Now, the Red Cross desperately needs help. The Nashville Predators have teamed up, once again,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New DAS distribution center to create 100 full-time jobs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – DAS Cos. Inc. announced Thursday they will be investing $15 million into a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs. Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the news during his Team Kentucky update and congratulated the company, a distributor of truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics.
FRANKLIN, KY

