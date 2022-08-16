ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

WLBT

Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
VICKSBURG, MS

