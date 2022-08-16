Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
WLBT
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
WLBT
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
WLBT
City of Ridgeland withholds funds from the Ridgeland Public Library once again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Ridgeland is once again withholding funds from its public library. ”I just think it’s ridiculous that politics gets involved in the books that people read. They need to stay out of our libraries,” Ridgeland resident Janet Grillis said. Many residents in...
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
Mississippi man sentenced in wire fraud scheme. Ordered to repay $402,000 in funds received involving barber school.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay over $402,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, of...
WLBT
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
vicksburgnews.com
Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
WLBT
State Personnel Board approves MDHS request for new legal counsel in TANF litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday brought new developments in the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s TANF case. DHS appeals to the State Personnel Board to hire a new law firm to take over ongoing litigation after ousting Brad Pigott. Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson appealed...
Comments / 1