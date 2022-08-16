ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

20-year-old wanted after assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police

LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George’s County police said one man has died following a shooting Friday night in Largo, Maryland. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Dr. Detectives are on scene attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive. If anyone has information please call...
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old on trial for shooting death of 2 high school classmates

A Virginia teenager accused of murdering two local high school students took the stand this week in Fairfax County. His fate is now in the hands of a jury. Zachary Burkard, 19, is accused of shooting and killing two of his classmates last year. In court, he says he did it in self-defense and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
LANHAM, MD

