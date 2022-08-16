Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted after assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
fox5dc.com
2 people killed in separate shootings that happened within hours in Prince George's County: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened within hours of each other in the Capitol Heights area Sunday morning, according to investigators. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the first shooting in the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road...
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
D.C. Police Solve 30 year-Old Cold Case Murder
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County police said one man has died following a shooting Friday night in Largo, Maryland. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Dr. Detectives are on scene attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive. If anyone has information please call...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
foxbaltimore.com
Two men shot in separate incidents overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
fox5dc.com
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old on trial for shooting death of 2 high school classmates
A Virginia teenager accused of murdering two local high school students took the stand this week in Fairfax County. His fate is now in the hands of a jury. Zachary Burkard, 19, is accused of shooting and killing two of his classmates last year. In court, he says he did it in self-defense and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
WJLA
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
Families of men killed in officer-involved shootings demand DOJ investigation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The families of two men shot and killed by DC Police last month are continuing to call for transparency and accountability from police. On Friday, several organizations and about three dozen people held a rally outside the Department of Justice, continuing the fight “for transparency and a full and real […]
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
