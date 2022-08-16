Read full article on original website
KCJJ
IC Police: Man who claimed to be drug enforcement agent threatened to have manager of downtown nightclub killed
An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.
KCJJ
Solon OWI suspect accused of stealing, destroying vials of his own blood at UIHC
A Solon drunk driving suspect reportedly tried to destroy evidence in the case by stealing vials of his own blood and destroying them. Johnson County deputies pulled over a 2020 GMC Sierra K1500 just after 11:00 Thursday night for speeding on Market Street near 3rd Street. The driver, 36-year-old Juan Martinez Lopez of Ely, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused breath testing. An open tallboy of Bud Light was located in the cup holder. Martinez Lopez has multiple previous drunk driving convictions.
KCRG.com
Trial date set for two accused of killing Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial is scheduled for Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley, the two charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17th. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.
KCRG.com
Trial set for Palo couple charged with murder
kciiradio.com
Washington Woman Arrested for Distributing Controlled Substance to Minors
The Washington Police Department executed a search warrant at 724 South Ave C, Apartment five, at 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th. The search and investigation led to the arrest of thirty-six-year-old Caitlin Bohms of Washington for distributing a controlled substance to minors, a Class B Felony. Distributing Controlled Substances to minors is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and carries a mandatory minimum 5-year sentence.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
KCRG.com
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
KCRG.com
Independence Police respond to burglary
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
KCRG.com
Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning a degree
KCJJ
North Liberty man pleads not guilty of murder in initial appearance
A North Liberty man arrested for a Benton County murder has entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance Monday. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody August 4th for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested the night before.
KCRG.com
Our Town: NICC expansion near completion
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
KCJJ
UI student arrested after downtown Iowa City police chase
A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, then sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
KCRG.com
VeoRide says complaints about young people riding its scooters and bikes were down
KCRG.com
Police continue to search for answers after woman is hit by bullet inside her home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are still working to figure out how a woman was struck by a bullet while inside her home. They say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue southeast. Neighbors we spoke with said they did not witness anything,...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
