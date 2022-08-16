Mariah Carey’s Move to Trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’ Angers Fellow Holiday Music Singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan

My Chemical Romance pulled out two rarities during a show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this weekend as they kicked off their North American reunion tour. The band showcased “Bury Me In Black,” a B-side from 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, as well as “This Is the Best Day Ever,” from their 2002 debut LP, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO