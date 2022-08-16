Mariah Carey’s Move to Trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’ Angers Fellow Holiday Music Singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan

Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Coldplay Covers ‘Running Up That Hill’ and ABBA Alongside Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge at Wembley
For night five out of six scheduled shows at Wembley, Coogan emerged on stage as the erratic talk show host from his BBC sitcom series. Dressed in a flashy red tracksuit with the words “Snow Patrol” stitched onto the back, Partridge joined Chris Martin on vocals while the frontman happily took the backseat, playing guitar and backup.
Watch My Chemical Romance Play ‘Bury Me in Black’ For First Time in 19 Years
My Chemical Romance pulled out two rarities during a show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this weekend as they kicked off their North American reunion tour. The band showcased “Bury Me In Black,” a B-side from 2004’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, as well as “This Is the Best Day Ever,” from their 2002 debut LP, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
'American Idol' Producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick Serve Up $22M California Winery
Fun fact: “American Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also make wine together. After creating a successful vineyard and wine operation near Paso Robles, CA, the two have decided to dispense with their grape production. Now, for the first time, their winery known as Villa San-Juliette is...
