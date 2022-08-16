Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Bumper Pool continues setting standard for Arkansas linebackers
Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool has experienced many peaks and valleys throughout his collegiate career, including during a successful 2021 season. Pool put together the best year of his career last year, despite only starting one game, and facing that unique challenge helped make him the player he is today. The...
Veteran receiver trio primed for strong season at Arkansas
The wide receiver room at Arkansas has been working overtime during fall camp to eliminate any lingering concerns about what life after Treylon Burks will look like for the Hogs. Having to prove doubters wrong is one of multiple common threads that tie together top trio Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers and Warren Thompson.
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
nwahomepage.com
Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road
FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
We Will Only Know What Sam Wants Us to Know
But we will know after Texas A&M game how good Hogs are this year.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Final Hog scrimmage means season opener is on the horizon
One of the secrets to Frank Broyles’ legendary success as both the Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach for 19 years and Arkansas’ athletics director for 33 years was his ability to pinpoint and hire great assistant coaches and later head coaches. Based on the last two weeks of...
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
swark.today
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Arkansas boy, 3, dies after being left in hot car, police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy from Arkansas died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said. The temperature at 2 p.m. CDT in Fort Smith had topped 100 degrees when the boy was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home, the Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith reported.
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Former Arkansas police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Skylar Houston, a former Lowell police officer arrested for trafficking meth, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday, Aug. 18, in federal court, according to the Western District of Arkansas US Attorney's Office. Over a year ago on July 23, 2021, Fayetteville police officers...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
