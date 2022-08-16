ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Veteran receiver trio primed for strong season at Arkansas

The wide receiver room at Arkansas has been working overtime during fall camp to eliminate any lingering concerns about what life after Treylon Burks will look like for the Hogs. Having to prove doubters wrong is one of multiple common threads that tie together top trio Jadon Haselwood, Matt Landers and Warren Thompson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Final Hog scrimmage means season opener is on the horizon

One of the secrets to Frank Broyles’ legendary success as both the Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach for 19 years and Arkansas’ athletics director for 33 years was his ability to pinpoint and hire great assistant coaches and later head coaches. Based on the last two weeks of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
FORT SMITH, AR
247Sports

247Sports

