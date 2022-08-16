The Picturehouse release of National Geographic Documentary Films The Territory grossed a solid $26.4K in six markets (eight screens) for a PSA of $3,308 with its climate change message attracting a broader than typical age range for a theatrical doc, especially lately, according to Picturehouse CEO Bob Berney. He called it “very encouraging to see younger people attending and asking for ways they can help support the indigenous people of Brazil… The film is a call to action as well as a beautifully crafted work.” The first feature by Alex Pritz, produced by Darren Aronofsky and Sigrid Dyekjaer, follows the fight of...

