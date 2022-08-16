Read full article on original website
Kris J. Folken
Kris Folken, age 55 formerly of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away May 27, 2022 at his home in Dallas, Texas. Visitation for Kris Folken will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN. Memorial services for Kris...
Ray Wilson
Ray Wilson, age 71 of Browns Valley, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Visitation for Ray Wilson will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Time of Sharing Service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN.
KMRS/KKOK FAIR BOOTH WINNER!!
Congratulations to Donna (Gene) Moberg of Clinton, MN, for winning the Weber charcoal grill at the KMRS/KKOK fair booth!!
