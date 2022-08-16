ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
GOSHEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ripley, OH
Brown County, OH
Health
City
Wayne, OH
Brown County, OH
Government
County
Brown County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver in Corn Field by Fairgrounds

ROSS – On Wednesday a man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a corn field after a passerby called 911. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, on, August 17, 2022, at approximately 9:38 pm., the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call that a pickup truck was on Fairgrounds Road in the cornfield.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Linus Pancreatic Cancer#First Responder#Mourning#Diseases#General Health#Wkrc#Emt
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ATV accident sends one by medical helicopter in serious condition

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Harris Station Road for an ATV accident Monday afternoon. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the accident. Medics arrived at the scene and found an individual suffering from a serious arm injury.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood

EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
FLORENCE, KY
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy