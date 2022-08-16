Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
WKRC
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
WKRC
2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
WKRC
Man dies in Goshen Township crash
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver in Corn Field by Fairgrounds
ROSS – On Wednesday a man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a corn field after a passerby called 911. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, on, August 17, 2022, at approximately 9:38 pm., the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call that a pickup truck was on Fairgrounds Road in the cornfield.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
WKRC
Police identify man shot to death in Covington while walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. On Friday, police identified him as Virgil Stewart, 60. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Sharonville man sentenced for murdering his wife, leaving her body behind a dumpster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A jury convicted a Sharonville man of murdering his wife and dumping her body behind a dumpster more than four years ago. A judge then sentenced Brian Smothers to 15 years to life, plus one year on Friday. On the morning of Jan. 1, 2018 police were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ATV accident sends one by medical helicopter in serious condition
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Harris Station Road for an ATV accident Monday afternoon. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the accident. Medics arrived at the scene and found an individual suffering from a serious arm injury.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Emmet and Maggie would love a home together, and Summer wants to come too!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emmet and Maggie want to stay together when they find their forever home, and Summer would be a great addition, too!. They are both very sweet eight-year-old Beagles that grew up together, but are not from the same litter. The two dogs still love each other very...
WKRC
Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in East Westwood
EAST WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit Friday night in East Westwood. Police were called to the scene on McHenry Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard around 10 p.m. They say a man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the road and...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Strike Out Cancer at Florence Y'alls game with Amanda Brennaman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can strike out cancer on August 19 with the Flornece Y'alls. The team is hosting a special game focusing on cancer awareness while having fun. Local cancer advocate Amanda Brennaman talks about her bobblehead, throwing the first pitch to Marty and a special uniform auction.
WKRC
Woman arrested in Wilmington after leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Wilmington and ramming her car into two police cruisers. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday just before 1 a.m. on North Wall Street near East Main Street, according to the police chief.
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
Comments / 0