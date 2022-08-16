New Mexico State men’s basketball to play in Las Vegas Invitational

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play in the Las Vegas Invitational in November, according to a report.

The Aggies are in the tournament with San Diego, UC-Irvine and Nicholls. They’ll play San Diego on Nov. 25, then either Irvine or Nicholls on Nov. 26. Rocco Miller was the first to report the news.

Full schedules for the 2022-23 season for both NMSU and UTEP have yet to be released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.