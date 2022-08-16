ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State men’s basketball to play in Las Vegas Invitational

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZZ5V_0hISA6lN00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play in the Las Vegas Invitational in November, according to a report.

The Aggies are in the tournament with San Diego, UC-Irvine and Nicholls. They’ll play San Diego on Nov. 25, then either Irvine or Nicholls on Nov. 26. Rocco Miller was the first to report the news.

Full schedules for the 2022-23 season for both NMSU and UTEP have yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

New Mexico State volleyball picked to win WAC

DENVER – The NM State volleyball program is set to begin its season in eight days and it will do so with some lofty expectations. The Aggies have been chosen to finish first in the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll while also rostering the WAC Preseason Player of the Year and landing a pair on the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Locomotive FC suffer 3-1 defeat to San Diego Loyal SC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-1 to San Diego Loyal SC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. It was a high-attacking game from both clubs. San Diego put up 20 shots with six on goal and El Paso had 16 shots with five on goal. San Diego struck first […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Basketball
Las Cruces, NM
College Basketball
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
City
Las Vegas, NM
KTSM

UTEP soccer drops season opener to UC-Davis, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas – A trio of second half goals sparked UC Davis to a 3-0 win over UTEP in the season opener for both sides on Thursday night at University Field. Following 53 minutes of scoreless action, the Aggies (1-0) turned a stretch of just over five minutes into three goals to dramatically change the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Oregon defeats New Mexico State 2-0 to open NCAA soccer season

EUGENE, Ore. – The New Mexico State women’s soccer team was back on the pitch Thursday evening as they traveled to Eugene to take on the University of Oregon for the 2022 season opener. Fans that tuned in witnessed a match full of defense and physicality along with some early scoring opportunities.  Many individuals performed […]
EUGENE, OR
KTSM

Las Cruces high school cross country: Organ Mt. sweeps first meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces area high school cross country teams opened up their fall seasons at the Silver Invitational Saturday, Aug. 20 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico. Organ Mountain High, formerly Onate, got off to a strong start to the season by winning both the boys and girls team titles. The Organ […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP Starts Fall 2022 with Miner Welcome Festivities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The University of Texas at El Paso kicks off its Fall 2022 semester with Miner Welcome, a series of more that 25 fun-filled activities. From Move-In Day for those students living in UTEP’s three residential facilities to the 32nd annual Minerpalooza. Miner Welcome events throughout the next two weeks will showcase all […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Aggies#Nicholls New Mexico State#Nmsu#Utep#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Chihuahuas fall 8-2 to the Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 2-0 Saturday but eight answered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-2 win at Dell Diamond. The Express have won three of the first five games of the six-game series. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The Chihuahuas’ other run […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas hang on for 2-1 victory over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas left Round Rock’s potential tying run on at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Express. El Paso has won two games in a row and two of the first three games of their road trip. The Chihuahuas’ two […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Andress looks to continue winning tradition in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side. Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC Academy sends 10 players to collegiate programs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC achieved a milestone in announcing the first graduating class from the Locomotive Youth Soccer Academy with 10 college-bound student-athletes on Thursday. The accomplishment highlights El Paso Locomotive Youth Soccer’s unwavering dedication to offering the most comprehensive development of youth soccer players in the Borderland. “The Academy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas bounce back for 7-5 win over Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single. Kervin Pichardo and […]
ROUND ROCK, TX
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Women-led rugby match to be hosted by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to a women-led rugby exhibition match between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The match will take place at 100 Champions place located at Coronado High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy