ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell: ‘We are not canceling Mardi Gras;’ manpower shortage brought into question

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says it is too soon to say whether Mardi Gras 2023 will be canceled after remarks made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Councilmembers say their phones have been ringing off the hook and Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy says the mayor’s comments on canceling Mardi Gras due to the ongoing police manpower shortage could have a chilling effect on krewe membership and tourism.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 8 wounded in six shootings in the last 24 hours, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and eight others were wounded in six separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of three reported double shootings occurred Friday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two men -- aged 40 and 50 -- were outside when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose their conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Moreno
fox8live.com

15-year-old high school student arrested for bringing gun to school

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old high school student for bringing a loaded firearm to school Thursday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., Salmen High School staff was alerted about a student who had brought a gun on campus. The student was located along with the 9mm pistol concealed in the teen’s waistband.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-510 in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday (Aug. 20) while on northbound Interstate-510 near its merger with Interstate-10 in New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD provided no details about the victim, including the person’s age, gender or identity. Police said only that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Politics Local#Department Of Corrections
fox8live.com

Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
RESERVE, LA
fox8live.com

Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox8live.com

Hannah: Stormy pattern takes over with tropical moisture moving in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture is taking over the local weather pattern this weekend. Showers and storms are likely through the day Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread coverage in the afternoon and early evening. Winds from the southwest will move storms eastward across the region. Due to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy