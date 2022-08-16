Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
fox8live.com
S&WB project remains mired in the fight over abortion-related politics
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, succeeded in getting the State Bond Commission to again delay action on a Sewerage and Water Board project that New Orleans officials say is critical. On Thursday (Aug. 18) Landry who is a member of the Bond Commission slammed top...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions surround Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson’s lack of transparency
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faced off against longtime incumbent Marlin Gusman in a runoff for the position, she appealed to voters on Twitter. Her message was that New Orleans deserves a sheriff that will abide by the basic values of transparency and accountability.
fox8live.com
City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
fox8live.com
Cantrell: ‘We are not canceling Mardi Gras;’ manpower shortage brought into question
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says it is too soon to say whether Mardi Gras 2023 will be canceled after remarks made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Councilmembers say their phones have been ringing off the hook and Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy says the mayor’s comments on canceling Mardi Gras due to the ongoing police manpower shortage could have a chilling effect on krewe membership and tourism.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 8 wounded in six shootings in the last 24 hours, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and eight others were wounded in six separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of three reported double shootings occurred Friday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two men -- aged 40 and 50 -- were outside when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose their conditions.
fox8live.com
City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
fox8live.com
TikTok USB trend possibly responsible for stolen cars in New Orleans, Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Cameras around The Lumiere apartments in Metairie were pointed in the opposite direction Saturday night (Aug. 6), when burglars took Savannah Smith’s 2013 Kia Rio out of the parking lot. “I was crazy in shock. I was going to every building across the street asking...
fox8live.com
15-year-old high school student arrested for bringing gun to school
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police Department arrested a 15-year-old high school student for bringing a loaded firearm to school Thursday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., Salmen High School staff was alerted about a student who had brought a gun on campus. The student was located along with the 9mm pistol concealed in the teen’s waistband.
fox8live.com
Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.
fox8live.com
New Orleans hurricane preparedness event aims to get residents ready before storm season peaks
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer storms and minor street flooding have been the biggest weather issues so far this August. But with the peak of hurricane season still coming, several groups on Saturday (Aug. 20) took the opportunity to help the community get prepared. The Pontchartrain Conservancy, along with NOLA...
fox8live.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-510 in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday (Aug. 20) while on northbound Interstate-510 near its merger with Interstate-10 in New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD provided no details about the victim, including the person’s age, gender or identity. Police said only that a...
fox8live.com
Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
fox8live.com
Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes...
fox8live.com
Hannah: Stormy pattern takes over with tropical moisture moving in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture is taking over the local weather pattern this weekend. Showers and storms are likely through the day Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread coverage in the afternoon and early evening. Winds from the southwest will move storms eastward across the region. Due to the...
fox8live.com
FFF: Catholic League adds powerhouse football program Edna Karr
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at Edna Karr joining the best football district in the state, a brouhaha between two managers in England, and consistency is key for a Mexican place in Kenner. FOOTBALL. The best district in the state for high...
fox8live.com
McMain alum Colby Richardson running with the 1′s at cornerback for LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two weeks into LSU training camp, and it’s one of the newcomers garnering a lot of attention, cornerback Colby Richardson. The McMain alum and McNeese State transfer is getting work with the starters on defense. “A lot of things had to transpire. He put on...
