Columbus, OH

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower torso and legs.

Witnesses told police the shooting started a few blocks away on the 5000 block of Ashberry Village Court.

According to police, witnesses saw the man running with two other men chasing and shooting at him.

The man was able to get to his car and started to drive away, but crashed into a tree.

Police said their investigation showed the man was shot after he forced his way with a gun into an 18-year-old woman’s apartment.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not state what charges will be filed in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4218.

