Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides

MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main

MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

Minnetonka Minimalism house with the glass walls by Charlie & Co. Design

Architecture Design of Minnetonka Minimalism House. Minnetonka Minimalism house designed by Charlie & Co. Design, together with custom builders John Kraemer & Sons, have completed a new home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota. This is an impressive project which is prominent among the green grass area. Also, it is harmonious with the nature and allows the owners to circulate freely to the outdoors.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
mprnews.org

Digi-Key unveils big expansion in a small town

A northwestern Minnesota company has opened a $400 million warehouse expansion to meet growing customer demand. Digi-Key sells millions of electronic parts, shipping more than six million orders a year to 180 countries. Digi-Key President Dave Doherty said the new warehouse provides 2.2 million square feet of additional space. "We...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
boreal.org

Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers

Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

Steven Henry Thomforde, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 74, issued in lower Burnside, disorderly conduct. Alexa Popa, Red Wing, 73, issued in west area, disorderly conduct. Steven Paul Weiland, Red Wing, 35, issued in lower lower Burnside, driving after license revocation. Theresa Jean Lefferty, Red Wing, 37, issued in upper Burnside,...
RED WING, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers

Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America Chapel of Love to close after 3 decades

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- After decades dedicated to everlasting love, a Minnesota marriage destination is calling it quits.The Chapel of Love at Mall of America will close at the end of the month. It's been open nearly 30 years, and married more than 8,000 couples.The chapel's website doesn't say why it's closing, but says there's a "going-out-of-business" sale and discounts for anyone who wants to squeeze in a ceremony. MORE: Mall of America turns 30
BLOOMINGTON, MN
