Kern County will hold an inaugural Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Kern County Administrative Building located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, as well as providing potential hires with the opportunity to get to know their teams. All public safety departments will be in attendance, showcasing their various equipment and open positions. Elections and Animal Services will also register volunteers, including an Animal Services adoption event.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO