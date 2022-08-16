Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
Democrats to meet following summer break
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club is resuming monthly meetings after a summer break. The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at Kelcy’s Restaurant, 110 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The group gathers at 5 p.m. for a social hour, ordering food if desired. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The guest...
Tehechapi News
County of Kern to hold job fair
Kern County will hold an inaugural Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Kern County Administrative Building located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, as well as providing potential hires with the opportunity to get to know their teams. All public safety departments will be in attendance, showcasing their various equipment and open positions. Elections and Animal Services will also register volunteers, including an Animal Services adoption event.
Tehechapi News
Water board looks at options for electrification of importation system
Bringing water from the California Aqueduct to Tehachapi takes a lot of energy. The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District operates massive natural gas-powered engines at two pumping plants on the Tejon Ranch to bring State Water Project water up the hill from near the Edmonston Pumping Plant at the foot of the Grapevine to Cummings Valley.
Tehechapi News
Palos hearings rescheduled
Hearings for Juan Palos, a Tehachapi man arrested on Dec. 16, 2021, on multiple charges related to the death of Gilberto Sanchez on Dec. 6, 2021, have been rescheduled, according to the Kern County Superior Court’s website. Palos had a pre-preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17 and a preliminary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehechapi News
Last farmers market of season is Aug. 25
The last Farmers Market of the season in downtown Tehachapi this year will be on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. At a meeting of the Tehachapi City Council on Aug. 15, City Manager Greg Garrett said the event was very successful this year. The summer event kicked...
Tehechapi News
'A Mountain Homecoming' — Mountain Festival is here! Plan your weekend with this guide
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are ready to present the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The big events are here and chamber President Jeanette Pauer is not only thrilled to be leading her first festival, she’s already planning for next year’s 60th festival.
Tehechapi News
Blood drive set for Sept. 7, new location, free fair tickets
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator. He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets,...
Tehechapi News
Sports Roundup: Lady Warriors Tennis participate in KCTA clinic and drills
Tehachapi High Tennis had a great opportunity to learn and grow last weekend with their participation in the Kern County Tennis Association clinic, aimed at bringing tennis youth together for instruction and fun. “On behalf of the entire KCTA Board of Directors, we want to thank (all schools for bringing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — 35 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate is high again
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate returned to high last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Tehechapi News
Junior Rodeo winners announced
Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is proud to announce the winners for the 2022 Junior Rodeo season. These rodeo athletes received the highest number of points while participating in this year's rodeo events, earning some the title of All Around Champion or Reserve All Around Champion. The eight All Around Champion...
Tehechapi News
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
Tehechapi News
Smirnoff to present insights on Hollywood
Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present Nick Smirnoff, iconic local photojournalist and hiker, pictured preparing to take photos in the Bear Valley mountains, speaking on his 40-career in the movie and television business. The free presentation will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Reception Room...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tehechapi News
TPD makes 23 arrests for week of Aug. 8 to 14
The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 15 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 8 to 14. The felony arrests were on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, giving false ID to officers and trespassing; felony warrant, possessing a controlled substance and giving a false ID to an officer; conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property, shoplifting and a misdemeanor warrant; conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property and shoplifting; and three instances of felony warrants.
Tehechapi News
Football dominates with shutout over Burroughs
Mountain Football overwhelmed Burroughs in their season opener last week in Ridgecrest, flexing their might throughout the game in a 52-0 shutout victory. The Warriors registered eight total touchdowns, seven of which came from underclassmen juniors and sophomores.
Comments / 0