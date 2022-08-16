Read full article on original website
Shots fired at restaurant employee
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM). – Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night. On August 19th, 2022, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at.
18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian
Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton. Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene. The operator of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by members of the State Police. Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies also assisted on scene. The investigation is on-going.
Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
24-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Sennett
(WSYR-TV) — A serious motorcycle crash on Franklin Steet Road in the town of Sennett was reported to Cayuga County Sheriff on Friday, August 19 at 5:28 p.m. According to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello of Auburn was driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle heading westward, when the motorcycle went off the north shoulder of the road and hit a utility post.
TLC Ambulance offering EMT program, looking to hire 15 people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergency responders… they’re our everyday heroes. But, there’s a dire need for more of them and you have the opportunity to become one yourself!. They’re always ready to put their lives at risk for someone else. “We can stop the bleeding....
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
New ballgame for longtime Fabius assistant coach after legislation
FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josh Virgil has been an Assistant Coach in Fabius for over 20 years, coaching boys soccer, girls basketball, and baseball. For years, he has dreamed of being a head coach. Injuries from a car crash, however, prevented his plan from moving forward because he can’t physically perform CPR. This was a requirement for all high school head coaches in the state — until now.
