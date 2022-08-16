Read full article on original website
Orangeburg County School District progressing on campus upgrades
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Work continues in the Orangeburg County School District with capital projects at its various schools and facilities. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bob Grant says it includes new secure access doors and security cameras at the east and west schools. “We will then continue to look...
Richland County Elections director resigns, official confirms
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has resigned, according to two Richland County officials. Alexandria Stephens, who has spent two years in the job, submitted her resignation on Monday, August 15. Her resignation will be effective August 29. The county's...
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
Town of Chapin looking to create a town administrator position
CHAPIN, S.C. — Over the past year, the Town of Chapin has seen significant growth which has in turn created more work for the town's Mayor and Council. "Lately, I'm here every day and it varies from three or four hours to all day.. We had a council meeting last night and I was here until 10 o'clock," Mayor Al Koon explained.
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
SC's 20-week abortion law is now in effect: what you need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the time being, abortion is once again legal before 20-weeks of pregnancy in South Carolina after the State Supreme Court blocked the Fetal Heartbeat Law Banning abortion around six weeks. The 20-week ban was state law prior to the legislature passing the six-week ban last...
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
Chapin mayor, council considering town administrator addition
CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator. This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance. According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town...
'Things need to be accounted for': Swansea council members file lawsuit against town
SWANSEA, S.C. — Where are the assets? Where is the money? Is it missing? Is this an issue of poor accounting, or is something else happening in the Lexington County town?. These are the questions being asked after a recent audit of Swansea's finances for the year ended June 30, 2021 found more than $3,000,000 quote 'understated.' That report has led to frustration, confusion and a lawsuit.
Columbia store shut down as nuisance had 200+ calls since January 2021, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia store has been permanently shut down after being deemed a public nuisance, police said on Tuesday. The department announced that Main's Best, a convenience store located at 2132 Main St. near Elmwood Avenue had been declared a nuisance on Monday through city ordinance and state law.
'Chemo with Style' program aims to empower women living with cancer in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Chemo with Style is a program at the Mabry Care Center in Orangeburg aimed at empowering women with cancer who have lost their hair during chemotherapy. Mozell Williams has been receiving care at the Mabry Care Center since June. “When I first heard that I...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
One injured in North Main Street shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are gathering evidence following an apparent shooting on Thursday evening. According to an initial statement from the department, police were called to the 5100 block of North Main Street around 6 p.m. Police said they arrived to find a female victim with an injury to the lower body. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
Missing Clarendon County woman not seen in over a week
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week. Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
Midlands high school football: August 19 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!. Week zero of high school football is in the books!. Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups. Ridge View 21 – 14 Blythewood (Game of the Week) Bynes 62 – 7 Brookland Cayce. Fairfield Central 62 – 14 Carvers...
