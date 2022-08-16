ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Town of Chapin looking to create a town administrator position

CHAPIN, S.C. — Over the past year, the Town of Chapin has seen significant growth which has in turn created more work for the town's Mayor and Council. "Lately, I'm here every day and it varies from three or four hours to all day.. We had a council meeting last night and I was here until 10 o'clock," Mayor Al Koon explained.
CHAPIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Education
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Orangeburg, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sc State
News19 WLTX

Chapin mayor, council considering town administrator addition

CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator. This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance. According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town...
CHAPIN, SC
News19 WLTX

'Things need to be accounted for': Swansea council members file lawsuit against town

SWANSEA, S.C. — Where are the assets? Where is the money? Is it missing? Is this an issue of poor accounting, or is something else happening in the Lexington County town?. These are the questions being asked after a recent audit of Swansea's finances for the year ended June 30, 2021 found more than $3,000,000 quote 'understated.' That report has led to frustration, confusion and a lawsuit.
SWANSEA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One injured in North Main Street shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are gathering evidence following an apparent shooting on Thursday evening. According to an initial statement from the department, police were called to the 5100 block of North Main Street around 6 p.m. Police said they arrived to find a female victim with an injury to the lower body. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Clarendon County woman not seen in over a week

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week. Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy