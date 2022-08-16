Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
Retired JCPS teacher using classroom skills to teach financial literacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bridgette Johnson is not your typical teacher. In fact, even her name is unusual. "When I was in the classroom, I would jingle off songs and different things like that and I could capture the kids' attention," Johnson said. "So I got known as 'DJ BJ The Rapping School Teacher.'"
Oldham County denies gun range application after residents share concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County government officials heard neighbors concerns about a proposed gun range and denied the company's application. Dozen of people for and against the proposed sporting range in Westport spoke during an hourslong meeting of the Oldham County board of adjustments Thursday night. Developers wanted to...
KSP investigating 'situation' at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a "situation" that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, according to fair officials. According to MetroSafe, a report of shots fired came in at around 9:20 p.m., near the Midway. In a statement from the state fair,...
Bellarmine University welcomes first-year students this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The class of 2026 arrived on the campus of Bellarmine Saturday. First-year students and their moms and dads, spent the day moving into residence halls. This year, Bellarmine is welcoming 552 freshmen from 28 states and five countries. Most of these students would have spent some...
LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
Police: Pre-teen girl struck by car in Hikes Point area is in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pre-teen girl was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car, police said. According to Louisville Metro police, the girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was struck just before 7 a.m. as she tried to walk across Breckenridge Lane at Hikes lanes.
JCPS set to mask for 5th straight week as COVID-19 levels remain in red
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While there are fewer cases of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County this week, it isn't enough to get Louisville out of the red, which means another week of masking for Jefferson County Public schools. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, communities that have...
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LMPD: Body found could be that of missing man not seen for 7 weeks
A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to the Louisville Metro Police. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
JCPS adding audio enhancement technology to all classrooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will have audio enhancement systems in every classroom. The school district announced the new feature on Friday, saying that the systems amplify teacher and student voices along with aiding security. “The best thing is...
Louisville Metro leaders discuss future of west Louisville neighborhoods with residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville neighborhood council members held a town hall Saturday afternoon urging residents to come out and talk with them. Councilmembers Angela Bowens, Donna Purvis, Jecorey Arthur and council president David James spent the afternoon at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting discussions and answering questions.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash that happened in Grayson County, Kentucky, say police. Kentucky State Police said Post Four troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m. near the 103 mile marker of Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County. Their...
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
LMPD chief upholds firing sergeant facing federal charges in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sergeant facing federal charges in connection to the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home has officially been fired by Louisville Metro police. Chief Erika Shields sent the following statement Friday confirming the termination of Sgt. Kyle Meany days after his pre-termination meeting:. "I made the...
Pleasure Ridge Park residents shocked, angry after hate propaganda messages appear on driveways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in one Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood were left shocked and angry after hate propaganda messages were left on driveways over the weekend. Jon Melton and his boyfriend Braydon Turner have been living on Nigel Drive in PRP for some time and described their neighbors as nothing but nice.
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
