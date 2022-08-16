It's almost pumpkin time. Fall at Cheekwood dates are on the calendar.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens organizers announced its fall dates for the property, which will include mums, pumpkins, scarecrows and special-themed evenings.

Cheekwood Harvest lasts six weeks, from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30.

The botanical gardens will offer extended hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday evening through the Harvest festival.

Events during the month and a half will include nights for pups, a moon viewing party, musical performances, a Day of the Dead celebration and more.

Visit Cheekwood’s website for further information on all the events happening this fall.