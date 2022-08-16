ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

It's almost pumpkin time. Fall at Cheekwood dates are on the calendar.

By Emily West
 5 days ago
Cheekwood Estate and Gardens organizers announced its fall dates for the property, which will include mums, pumpkins, scarecrows and special-themed evenings.

Cheekwood Harvest lasts six weeks, from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30.

The botanical gardens will offer extended hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday evening through the Harvest festival.

Events during the month and a half will include nights for pups, a moon viewing party, musical performances, a Day of the Dead celebration and more.

Visit Cheekwood’s website for further information on all the events happening this fall.

