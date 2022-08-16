‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
cbs19.tv
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed
Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
Meet The 7-Year-Old Black Girl Hailed As 'Fastest Kid In Nation'
Dakota White has made history as the nation's fatest kid after setting a new national record at the Junior Olympics.
checkoutdfw.com
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Credits New Treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Relief
An innovative procedure may offer a sure-fire way to give relief to people who suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome. Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or weakness in your hand and it happens because of pressure on your median nerve. The nerve runs the length of...
