Wadsworth, OH

WOUB

An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
WHEELING, WV
UPI News

Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
BREWSTER, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

