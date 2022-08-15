Read full article on original website
Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of TreesTravel MavenAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in OhioTravel MavenWooster, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60KBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Map: Some NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread
Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.
WOUB
An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Natural gas prices more than double in Northeast Ohio
Data from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission shows the standard rate for natural gas has more than doubled from March of this year.
sciotopost.com
Walmart Says it Will Appeal The Ohio 650 Million Dollar Judgement Against Them
OHIO – On Wednesday Ohio US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ruled that over the next 15 years, approximately $306.2 million must be paid to Lake County and approximately $344.4 million must be paid to Trumbull County. The companies ruled against were Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens who must pay...
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
whbc.com
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
