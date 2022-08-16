Storms knock down trees, rip off roofs in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Straight-line winds from Monday’s summer storms ripped off roofs and damaged several buildings in Boaz.

News 19 meteorologist Jessica Camuto said one of the strongest storms tracked through Marshall County around 4 p.m., bringing with it excessive winds, lightning, and torrential rainfall.

According to Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck, the downtown area of Boaz sustained some roof damage while trees were pulled down on Highway 205, King Street, and Brown Street. The downed trees caused several power outages.













Camuto said rain chances will increase this week, which could lead to heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to The Weather Authority for the latest and download the Live Alert 19 app here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.