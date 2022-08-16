Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Suffers Serious Heart Attack

Joe Lopez

Scary news out of the Blackberry Smoke camp over the weekend.

The southern rock outfit from Atlanta, Georgia, revealed today that drummer Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack over the weekend.

Luckily, he was able to make it to the hospital in time and was provided with the necessary medical care to save his life. After a stent was placed, he is now resting in stable condition.

The band released the following statement:

“Yesterday, on Sunday, August 14th, brother and drummer, Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack. He was home in Atlanta and was able to make it to the hospital in time for doctors to provide him as much help as possible.

He received a stent in his coronary artery and is now in stable condition. He and his family appreciate privacy as he recovers.

For this reason we have made the decision to postpone the show at the St. Louis Music Park with Jamey Johnson and Ella Langley originally scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16th. The new date is Tuesday, September 13th, all tickets for the show will be honored.

We will resume our regular touring schedule beginning this Thursday, August 18th in Wichita, Kansae at WAVE.

We will perform acoustic shows until Brit is able to rejoin the tour. We thank you all for your understanding, support, and prayers.”

Blackberry Smoke has been touring with Jamey Johnson and two rising stars in that of Ella Langley and Meg Moroney.

Going forward, they’ll be touring acoustically until Brit can make a full recovery and get back behind the drum kit.

Get well soon, Brit… prayers up.

