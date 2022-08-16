Read full article on original website
Hopewell Theatre postpones season opener
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown announced Saturday it’s rescheduling its season opener. “Steel Magnolias” will now run Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional showing on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The play was scheduled to run Aug. 26-27 and...
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — East High School is offering a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday. The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on. The pizza, which consists of sauce, peppers and grated parmesan cheese, has been around for decades, gaining popularity in the 1940s. Lifelong Youngstown residents say...
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a ceremony to honor African Veteran ancestors. The program was about cultural inclusion, awareness and diversity. Veterans were honored for their service to our...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday. Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house. Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how...
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
American Legion Post breaks ground for Veterans’ Plaza
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield American Legion Post 177 is one step closer towards building its Veterans’ Plaza. Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green. The Plaza will feature a new 60 foot flag pole that was formally dedicated last November. Post 177 has...
Mahoning County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame inductees announced, ceremony at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Agricultural Society has announced its first hall of fame nominees that will be inducted at this year’s 176th Canfield Fair. The purpose of the Mahoning County Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize those who have made a significant impact on agriculture, brought distinction to themselves, have made outstanding contributions to their professions and whose community involvement has served as a stimulus to others.
High school football camaraderie back at Golden Dawn in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Dawn in Youngstown welcomed the Ursuline Fighting Irish to its tables Thursday night. It’s the first time Ursuline fans have been able to indulge in the tradition of pre-gaming for high school football at the Golden Dawn in five years. It closed in 2017 but reopened in March.
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
Celebrating National Aviation Day with a graduation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s National Aviation Day! Top Gun’s flyers have had much popularity recently but what about the brains behind it all?. What better way to celebrate Ohio being the birthplace of aviation than with a graduation ceremony. Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ 16-month program prepares mechanics to work on anything that flies, even drones and rockets.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on Kirk Road near Kirkmere Elementary School. Youngstown Police were on the scene.
Angels for Animals seeks vets, vet techs for 24/7 care
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Angels for Animals wants to expand to offer around-the-clock care for your pets. However, staffing issues are a problem. Angels for Animals’ new wing is built and in use during the day. However, the goal is the best care for your animals 24/7.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio said its seen its membership grow exponentially. “If you are a rebel, you don’t fit in, you don’t align with the beliefs and ideals that the people around you tell you that you should align and believe with, many would refer to you as a Satanist,” said Boardman resident and Ohio Congregation of the Satanic Temple member Kyle McCullough.
East Palestine gets $250K for waterline replacement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of East Palestine is receiving money for a waterline replacement project. The $250,000 grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The project will replace more than 18,000 feet of waterlines and help 155 businesses and more than 1,800 households in the village.
YSU apartment building evacuated after room fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The University Courtyards on Youngstown State University’s campus was evacuated Saturday evening. Youngstown Fire Department said the sprinkler system was able to hold the fire in a room on the second floor at bay until the department arrived. However, the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage.
Youngstown car accident sends 1 to the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon. It happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue. A van hit a car with three people inside. Youngstown Police said the person taken to the...
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
Dominion Energy starts emissions pilot project locally
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Dominion Energy has an ambitious goal – zero net emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal they have a pilot project in Berlin Center where they’re growing bio-mass sorghum. It’s a special kind that absorbs larger amounts of carbon dioxide from the...
Illegal dumping incidents caught on tape in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been several incidents of illegal dumping in Youngstown over the past week and some of them have been caught on tape. The railroad tracks under the McGuffey Road Bridge carry motorists from Youngstown’s Northside to the Eastside. A few weeks ago, 100 tires were illegally dumped there. They’ve since been cleaned up.
