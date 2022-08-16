Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board begins process of filling Board Vacancy

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board begins the process of filling a Board Vacancy.

Ashley Hayes told the Board Monday evening that she will be vacating her seat effective Tuesday.

Ashley Hayes began her term on the Board in 2019. Her term was set to end in 2025. City Clerk Barb Barrick explained that the appointed member will only serve until the next election, so when there is an election in 2023 that position will be elected for just two years.

The Board thanked Hayes for her years of service and approved her resignation.

Board Chairperson Jolene Smith said the City Council will vote on Wednesday whether to appoint a member or hold a special election. If the City Council votes to appoint someone, those interested in the position can put a resume in a sealed envelope and deliver it to City Hall between August 18th and 24th.

In other action, the Board approved funding an engineer’s study in an amount up to $11,150 for the Sports Complex Expansion. The expansion would add several new soccer fields near the Little League complex.

Also, during Monday’s meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said that after hearing a presentation from Crouch Recreation last week on a Splash Park proposal, he is working to set up a date/dates to hear proposals from three other companies that are interested.

Rasmussen also noted that Bull Creek has been graded and seeded and toward the end of the month there will be handrails put in along the culvert by Olive Street and on the north side of 14th Street.

During the public communications portion of the meeting, Brad Rasmussen presented a donation from the proceeds of his children’s books in the amount of $500 to defray the cost of the block party; he presented donations from himself in the amount of $500 and from Jim and Sonie Casson in the amount of $500 to go toward the bandstand restoration; and he presented a donation from Carolyn Bruck in the amount of $50 for the Youth Art in the Park next year.