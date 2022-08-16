ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University welcomes its students to campus ahead of the upcoming school year scheduled to start on Wednesday. Students moved into their dorms this morning followed by a welcome picnic at the burpee student center. An opening ceremony with the university president concludes the day to officially welcome the new regents to campus. The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and hosts around 1,250 students each year.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO