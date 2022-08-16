Read full article on original website
Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation hosts bike ride to fight suicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of motorcycle riders took off from Kegel Harley Davidson to spread the word about suicide awareness. A local, non-profit group called the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation organized the ninth annual ‘Ride to Fight Suicide’. The group was established by the family of 19-year-old, Rockford man Tommy Corral who died by suicide in 2014. Tommy’s relatives say this is one of the small ways they can spread awareness about suicide with the community by its side.
Local church hosts community picnic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Christian Union Full Gospel Church Ministries hosts its 4th Annual community picnic to keep the community together and get kids ready for school. Hundreds attended and several who got there early received a free backpack. In addition to food, games and music, attendees also got a free hair cut from one of five barbers who volunteered their time. Organizers say this is a chance give back to the kids and build fellowship within the community.
The Comeback Kids: Brent Murray and Dairyhäus
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline is no stranger to local ice cream shops. One of those shops, Dairyhäus, is usually a popular choice and has been for almost 40 years. Our next Comeback Kid, Brent Murray is the mastermind behind the downtown Rockton shop. He talks with us about why he came back to run the shop and how he’s shaping new generations.
Rock Valley College welcomes community to Advanced Technology Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After holding its grand opening in January, Rock Valley College decided to host an open house at the Advanced Technology Center on Saturday. RVC President Doctor Howard Spearman calls it a community fun day where anyone can come and see what is offered at the ATC. With its expanded footprint into Boone County, the ATC provides higher technology training for the entire area. Spearman knows how important the ATC will be for its students.
Poplar Grove organization steps-in to fix a backyard sinkhole
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt. Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep...
Rockford University welcomes first-year students to campus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University welcomes its students to campus ahead of the upcoming school year scheduled to start on Wednesday. Students moved into their dorms this morning followed by a welcome picnic at the burpee student center. An opening ceremony with the university president concludes the day to officially welcome the new regents to campus. The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and hosts around 1,250 students each year.
School supply giveaway through United Faith back-to-school fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church is hosting a back-to-school fair that’s sure to get students started on the right foot for the upcoming semester. From 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, families are invited to stop by 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue in Rockford to...
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
Last days for stateline area pools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars. Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. They will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Marc’s...
Wet for the Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a few light showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70′s. Dry the beginning of next week.
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
End to rainy times coming into view, pleasant work week ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Yes, it’s been a soggy weekend for the most part from Friday night and through much of Saturday. However, with an area of low pressure finally sliding east on Sunday, the rainy times will come to an end and give us a pleasant pattern that will go into the work week.
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.
New owners launch plan to save Walnut Acres in Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation. Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the urgent need to balance the facility’s current budget. In response,...
Ashton-Franklin Center ready to surprise a few teams in 2022
FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Ashton Franklin center. But the power of positivity is strong with raider nation. The team believes they will make some noise in the 8-player game. Like Christian Life in Rockford, AFC did not play during the...
Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the departure of Broc Kundert to Oregon, there was an opening at Aquin. The Bulldogs filled that role with a name familiar to many schools in the Stateline. Bill Shepherd takes the reigns as head coach at Aquin. This will be Shepherd’s fourth head coaching...
Lena-Winslow looks to avoid complacency in quest for three-peat
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - The gold standard of small high school football in Illinois the past decade-plus has been Lena-Winslow. Now, the Panthers look to avoid complacency while trying to achieve something special. Le-Win enters 2022 as the two-time defending Class 1A state champions. There was no playoffs during the...
