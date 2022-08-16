Read full article on original website
Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting
ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
Evacuation reduced to warning for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — As of 5 p.m. Friday night, evacuations in the area of Ziegler Point Road and Forest Service Road 7N04 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. All other evacuation warnings from earlier remain in place for the following areas:
255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 255 new cases of the virus. The residents hospitalized include a person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported as of Aug. 17.
Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall burglarized; personal war artifacts among items stolen
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall was burglarized at some point between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Fortuna Police Department. In addition to a stolen cash register and iPad, the unknown burglars stole one veteran's personal challenge coins from different missions he...
Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
Humboldt County Fair kicks off with free admission for kids
FERNDALE, Calif. — The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair kicked off with free admission for kids under 12-years-old. The fair runs every day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, with a single break on Aug. 23 Each day will have a special event, including a chili cook-off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
Six Rivers Complex: 26,060 acres, 51% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire crews are making headway on containing the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown 60 more acres since this morning. As of 9 p.m. Aug. 18, the fire is 26,060 acres and is 51% contained. Earlier today, officials reported fire activity was minimal...
