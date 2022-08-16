ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting

ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 255 new cases of the virus. The residents hospitalized include a person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported as of Aug. 17.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Fair kicks off with free admission for kids

FERNDALE, Calif. — The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair kicked off with free admission for kids under 12-years-old. The fair runs every day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, with a single break on Aug. 23 Each day will have a special event, including a chili cook-off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex: 26,060 acres, 51% contained

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire crews are making headway on containing the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown 60 more acres since this morning. As of 9 p.m. Aug. 18, the fire is 26,060 acres and is 51% contained. Earlier today, officials reported fire activity was minimal...
WILLOW CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy