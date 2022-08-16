ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.

Rockford Scanner™: City Taking Comments on Preliminary Redistricting Map

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count designed to record each resident in the United States. The 2020 decennial Census revealed population shifts between the wards within the City of Rockford, and as such, state law requires adjustments to the current ward boundaries prior to the next City election.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and W Whitman Street in Rockford for a auto accident. This was being described as a two vehicle accident. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford

At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90

At approximately 1:35 this morning emergency personnel were called to I-90, just east of Mill Road for reports of a auto accident. The accident is being described as a one vehicle rollover that ended up about 50 yards off the roadway. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and both...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford

We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…

It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival

Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
ROCKFORD, IL

