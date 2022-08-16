Rockford Scanner™: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.

Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: City Taking Comments on Preliminary Redistricting Map
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count designed to record each resident in the United States. The 2020 decennial Census revealed population shifts between the wards within the City of Rockford, and as such, state law requires adjustments to the current ward boundaries prior to the next City election.
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened just after 4 pm inside Rock Cut State Park,. near the Peri Crest Picnic area. A vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Still developing…. that IS provided to us…. If you like...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Requested To Scene Of Vehicle Vs House Accident
At approximately 3:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Coolidge Place in Rockford for reports a vehicle hit a house. Two ambulances were requested to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals, the extent of injuries is unknown. that IS provided to us…
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and W Whitman Street in Rockford for a auto accident. This was being described as a two vehicle accident. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford
At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
Rockford Scanner™: Construction Workers Accidentally Set Roofing Materials On Fire, Causing $40,000 in damages
Around 10:45 am the Rockford FD responded to 225 S 12th st, at Heartwood Creations. 3 Engines, 2 ladders, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance and 22 firefighters responded within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch. Construction workers were working on the roof, when some roofing materials ignited. The fire spread to...
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90
At approximately 1:35 this morning emergency personnel were called to I-90, just east of Mill Road for reports of a auto accident. The accident is being described as a one vehicle rollover that ended up about 50 yards off the roadway. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and both...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…
It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. That’s the only description provided at the moment. A teenager was...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend
Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a. report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers met with the 34-year-old male...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Make An Arrest While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Seminary Street for reports. of shots fired. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun in a. common area of the multi-family residence. A short time later,...
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
Firstborn Ministries: The Answer 22 Tent Revival
Join us for a tent revival at Firstborn Ministries September 16-17 at 7pm. and September 18 at 9:30 am and 6pm. Directly after service Friday we will host a Pastor Appreciation dinner. Pastors of all churches are invited. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take...
