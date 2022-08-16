ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Dorm Room: LA nonprofit provides former foster youth with dorm essentials for college

ABC7
 5 days ago

Many former foster kids are heading to college, and navigating through the new challenges could be hard on them, especially settling into their new dorms.

Buying essentials for dorm rooms can be stressful and expensive for those students, but a local group is making things easier for them.

Through L.A.-based Project Dorm Room, a program by the nonprofit Ready to Succeed, students are receiving everything from sheets, shower caddies, comforters, extension cords and so much more.

Project Dorm Room is supposed to show former foster youth that there are resources they can take advantage of when transitioning to college.

If you are interested in helping, you can visit Ready to Succeed's website .

For a deeper look at how the assistance is benefiting those students, view the video above.

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

