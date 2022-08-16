Read full article on original website
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
U.S. is experiencing a massive teacher shortage as children head back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Children across the U.S. are heading back to school but in many states this year, there's something missing: teachers. Tens of thousands of positions remain unfilled, even as classes get underway. Florida has about 8,000 vacancies. Pembroke Pines kindergarten teacher Denise Soufrine has spent more...
Iowa family will move in to Habitat for Humanity house after the state fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today is the last day of construction for a Habitat for Humanity house at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It took about 400 volunteers with the Greater Des Moines group to put together the home. It took them less than 10 days to build the three-bedroom...
Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college
GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
More women in Iowa are seeking self-defense classes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Sabryna Papagni teaches Jiu Jitsu in a unique way. Instead of teaching the movements and techniques in a way that would help her students win a competition, she teaches them in what she calls a defensive method. “Instead, our focus is on if someone...
At the Iowa State Fair, Pence talks Jan. 6 and 2024 presidential run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the Iowa State Fair on Friday. Pence said he's in the Hawkeye state to support conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He spent the afternoon meeting Iowans and shaking hands alongside U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. Pence...
Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
Friday's storm impact isn't slowing people down from visiting the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm cleared roads within the Iowa State fairgrounds as people huddled into places to find shelter. However, it was only a temporary setback. Once the storm passed through, fair officials say it was back to business as usual. "They just came right back out...
DMPS begins school year with new superintendent leading district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next Wednesday is the first day of school for Des Moines Public Schools. It will also be the first day of school for Des Moines' new interim leader, superintendent Matt Smith. Smith will lead the state's largest district at a critical time as it deals...
Nebraska health officials say child died from likely brain-eating amoeba infection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KETV) — Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Thursday that the death from a suspected infection from the brain-eating amoeba occurred in the Elkhorn River near Valley. Huse said a child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8 and that the CDC...
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Target tease: Prankster puts up sign promising Marshalltown Target
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The prank certainly hit its target. Someone teased Marshalltown with the promise of a Target store coming soon to the former UnityPoint location downtown. "For a Target to pop up right here on 3rd Avenue would be a little 'woohoo,' said Julie Johnson, who works across...
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Des Moines streets flooded after severe weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Neighbors on Hickman Road and 24th Street say they can't get out of their apartments. Severe weather dumped heavy rain across the metro, flooding some streets. A photo from that intersection shows a car up to its windshield in water.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
Des Moines pedestrian hit by truck earlier this week has died, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Apedestrian hit by a truck earlier this week near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Adan Babic, 47, of Des Moines, was killed while crossing the street Monday morning. According to police, a pickup truck traveling northbound hit him.
Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
