DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO