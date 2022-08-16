ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college

GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
GRINNELL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

More women in Iowa are seeking self-defense classes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Sabryna Papagni teaches Jiu Jitsu in a unique way. Instead of teaching the movements and techniques in a way that would help her students win a competition, she teaches them in what she calls a defensive method. “Instead, our focus is on if someone...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

At the Iowa State Fair, Pence talks Jan. 6 and 2024 presidential run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the Iowa State Fair on Friday. Pence said he's in the Hawkeye state to support conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He spent the afternoon meeting Iowans and shaking hands alongside U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. Pence...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban
KCCI.com

Target tease: Prankster puts up sign promising Marshalltown Target

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The prank certainly hit its target. Someone teased Marshalltown with the promise of a Target store coming soon to the former UnityPoint location downtown. "For a Target to pop up right here on 3rd Avenue would be a little 'woohoo,' said Julie Johnson, who works across...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KCCI.com

Des Moines streets flooded after severe weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Neighbors on Hickman Road and 24th Street say they can't get out of their apartments. Severe weather dumped heavy rain across the metro, flooding some streets. A photo from that intersection shows a car up to its windshield in water.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy