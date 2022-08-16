ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junior League of Mahoning Valley hosts 1st ever Paw-Lapalooza

By Stan Boney
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dog lovers who like to show off their pets will get the chance Saturday afternoon as the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley hosts its first-ever Paw-Lapalooza.

It’ll take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It cost $10 to enter a dog in one of the eight contests that are available.

Dogs will compete in the small, medium or large divisions. Their prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

“One’s going to be a costume pet, so bring your cutest, funniest costume. How about one about the name so many people put a twist or a clever way to put on the names. The judges will be selecting a name and also an obstacle course. So we’ll see who has agility, and who’s talented and who’s not,” said chairperson Theresa Dellick.

First News Anchor Stan Boney will be one of the judges for this first-ever Paw-Lapalooza.

