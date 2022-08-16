Read full article on original website
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said. The victim, a resident of Victorville, was taken to a hospital where he underwent...
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Police: Homeowner Kills Knife-Wielding Suspect in Lincoln Heights
A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another Arraigned
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the...
Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Moreno Valley
A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. Deputies found the woman’s body during a welfare check at around 11:20 a.m. Friday in the...
Indio Man Who Killed Cousin in Ambush Slaying Sentenced
An Indio man who gunned down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had publicly denigrated him was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Riverside jury in April convicted 26-year-old Raymond Hernandez of the 2014 fatal...
Man Loses Latest Bid for Re-Sentencing in Woman’s 1988 Killing
A state appeals court panel Friday rejected the defense’s latest bid for re-sentencing for a man behind bars for a drug crime when he was linked by DNA to the killing of a woman whose body was found at a South Los Angeles high school in 1988. The three-justice...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…Man Sentenced to 90 Years to Life for Assaulting Five Girls in Garden Grove
One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 90 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting and exposing himself to five girls in the courtyard of the Garden Grove apartment building where he and the victims lived. Salvador Dirceo Agaton was convicted June 22.
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Attempt to Set Grocery Store Employee on Fire
A 31-year-old transient man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a grocery store employee, who confronted him about allegedly trying to steal a cartful of items. Raul Genaro Bautista was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County...
Witnesses Detail Instances of Retaliation at LA County Sheriff’s Department
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of...
Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack
A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
Charges Filed Against Man For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
Felony charges were filed Friday against a man suspected of stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was charged Friday morning with two felony counts — burglary and grand theft over $950, according to court records. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of presenting false identification to a peace officer.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway Area
Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Prado,...
Probationer Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Two Others in Perris
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, is slated to be arraigned next month on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder and two counts of firearm assault, along with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
