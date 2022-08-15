ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released

A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña.  What is La Niña?  La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties

More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
The 20 Best things to do In Outer Banks, North Carolina

Are you searching for a perfect vacation destination gateway? The North Carolina Outer Banks is the best to relax and unwind. So, what things can you do in the Outer Banks of North Carolina? You can go fishing, bird watching, and camping. Moreover, you can visit the chain of islands, beaches, national parks, and museums. Here are the 20 things to do in Outer Banks, North Carolina.
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
