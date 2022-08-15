Read full article on original website
WBTV
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
wfxb.com
Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released
A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
cbs17
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
hendersonville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
WCNC
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña. What is La Niña? La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times each day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
North Carolina Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In North Carolina
North Carolina Mysteries & Thrillers From North Carolina AuthorsBookBuzz. (This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission. )
My Fox 8
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
Hundreds of fish killed when South Carolina lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best things to do In Outer Banks, North Carolina
Are you searching for a perfect vacation destination gateway? The North Carolina Outer Banks is the best to relax and unwind. So, what things can you do in the Outer Banks of North Carolina? You can go fishing, bird watching, and camping. Moreover, you can visit the chain of islands, beaches, national parks, and museums. Here are the 20 things to do in Outer Banks, North Carolina.
Up and Coming Weekly
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
